Maharashtra government allows bars and restaurants to stay open till 5 am on New Year's eve

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow hotels, restaurants and orchestra bars to remain open until 5:00 am on the night of December 31, giving a major boost to New Year celebrations across the state. The decision applies to establishments that hold excise licences and serve liquor, which were earlier excluded from extended operating hours.

Decision follows industry request

The relaxation comes after a representation by the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) (HRAWI), which had requested special permission for excise-licensed outlets during the year-end festive period. Although a government circular issued on October 1, 2025, allows hotels and restaurants to operate 24 hours a day, bars serving alcohol were not covered under that rule.

With the latest approval, licensed hotel and restaurant bars will now be allowed to operate beyond their usual closing times on December 31, 2025.

Relief for hospitality sector

The move is expected to bring clarity for hospitality operators and help them plan better in terms of staffing, security, and crowd control during one of the busiest nights of the year.

Welcoming the decision, HRAWI President Jimmy Shaw said the New Year period is crucial for the tourism and hospitality industry. He added that extended hours would help establishments manage crowds responsibly while following all safety and legal norms.

HRAWI has assured the government that its members will strictly follow safety, security, and regulatory guidelines while operating during the extended hours.