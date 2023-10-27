Maharashtra: Few coaches of goods train derail in Palghar district, no casualty reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Few coaches of goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Goods train derailment in Maharashtra : A few coaches of a goods train derailed near Vasai station in Maharashtra's Palghar district today (October 27). No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

Earlier on October 24, three empty coaches of a suburban Electricity Multiple Unit (EMU) train derailed near Avadi railway station in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday morning, hampering the movement of nearly a dozen trains.

"Three coaches of an empty rake of a Suburban EMU train derailed at Avadi railway station while shunting from the Avadi EMU Car shed to mainline earlier in the morning," Southern Railway PRO said.

Similar incident reported in Bihar:

A few days back, the coach of a goods train going on the down line derailed at Dumraon railway station in the Buxar district of Bihar on October 17.

"Senior officials have been apprised about the incident and operations to restore the rail services began," CPRO, East Central Railways (ECR) said.

