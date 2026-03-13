Bill to curb illegal conversions tabled in Maharashtra assembly: Know key provisions, legal aspects

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 in the state Assembly, aiming to prevent illegal religious conversions. The bill, approved by the Cabinet last week, seeks to ensure that conversions are voluntary and lawful. The Bill seeks to protect the constitutional right to freedom of religion while banning conversions effected through allurement, force, misrepresentation, undue influence or fraudulent means, according to the draft legislation.

Key provisions of the Bill:

FIR Filing: In cases of illegal conversion, an FIR can be filed by the converted person, their parents, siblings, or other relatives. The police can also take cognizance suo motu.

Punishment: Illegal religious conversion can attract up to 7 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1–5 lakh.

Aggravated Offenses: If the offense involves minors, women, mentally unwell persons, SC/ST individuals, or mass conversions, stricter punishments will apply.

Repeat Offenders: Maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and fines up to Rs 7 lakh.

Institutional Accountability: Institutions involved in illegal conversions may have their registration cancelled and responsible officials can face imprisonment and fines. Government financial aid to violating institutions will also be stopped.

Legal procedures:

All offenses under the bill are cognizable and non-bailable.

Investigations will be conducted by a Sub-Inspector or higher-ranking officer.

Cases will be heard in the Sessions Court.

Process for legal religious conversion:

Individuals must inform the competent authority 60 days prior to conversion.

Objections can be raised within 30 days, after which police may conduct investigations.

Within 21 days of conversion, the individual and organising institution must submit a declaration.

Failure to submit the declaration within the prescribed time will render the conversion invalid.

The proposed law also includes provisions for the rehabilitation, maintenance and custody of children affected by illegal conversions.

