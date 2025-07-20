Maharashtra: Four tourists from Thane-Mumbra drown at Aare Ware beach in Ratnagiri Maharashtra: By late evening, authorities had recovered all four bodies from the sea. Local police have initiated an investigation into the tragedy and have issued a cautionary advisory, urging beachgoers to remain vigilant—particularly during the monsoon season.

Ratnagiri:

A weekend visit turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when four tourists from Thane-Mumbra, including three women and one man, drowned at Aare Ware Beach in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on Saturday evening.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Uzma Shaikh (18), Umera Shaikh (29), Zainab Qazi (26), and Junaid Qazi (30). The group had reportedly come to Ratnagiri to visit relatives and later headed to the beach for a casual evening outing.

Ignored warnings, entered rough sea

Despite heavy rains and strong sea currents, the group ventured into the water. While playing in the waves, they were suddenly swept away by powerful tides. Locals at the scene tried to rescue them, but their efforts were unsuccessful against the forceful sea.

Bodies recovered, police investigating

By late evening, all four bodies were recovered from the water. The local police have launched an investigation into the incident and are urging visitors to exercise caution, especially during the monsoon season when the sea becomes particularly dangerous.

Monsoon caution ignored

Authorities have repeatedly warned against entering the water during the monsoon months due to high tides and unpredictable currents. Saturday's incident serves as yet another grim reminder of the risks involved when safety guidelines are overlooked.

Caught by sudden tide

According to officials, the family was standing in the water when a large wave pulled them into the sea. Despite other tourists witnessing the incident, the rough sea conditions made any rescue attempt impossible. Police teams later recovered all four bodies from the beach.

(With inputs from Krish)