Maharashtra: Four naxals killed in gunfight with security forces in Gadchiroli Four Naxals were killed in a joint operation by Maharashtra Police's C-60 commandos and the CRPF along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli. The encounter followed intelligence inputs and resulted in the seizure of arms, equipment, and Maoist literature.

New Delhi:

In a major joint anti-Maoist operation, four naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli district, a senior official confirmed on Friday. The encounter took place during a meticulously planned operation led by the elite C-60 commando unit of the Maharashtra Police, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation began Thursday afternoon based on credible intelligence about naxal activity near a recently established Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Kawande area.

According to a statement accessed by PTI, a dozen C-60 units comprising around 300 commandos, along with CRPF personnel, launched the offensive from the Kawande and Nelgunda regions. The forces moved towards the banks of the Indravati River despite challenging conditions, including heavy rainfall.

The firefight erupted early Friday morning as the security personnel were conducting searches and laying a cordon along the riverbanks. Naxal cadres reportedly opened indiscriminate fire on the forces, prompting a swift and effective retaliation by the C-60 commandos.

In the aftermath of the gun battle, security forces recovered the bodies of four naxals from the site. An array of weapons and equipment was also seized, including an automatic self-loading rifle, two .303 rifles, a Bharmar gun, walkie-talkies, camping gear, Maoist propaganda material, and other items.

This encounter comes on the heels of another significant anti-Maoist operation in neighbouring Chhattisgarh just two days earlier, where 27 Maoists—including top leader Basavaraju—were neutralised by security forces.

Gadchiroli, located in eastern Maharashtra, has long been a hotspot for Maoist insurgency. The district shares a porous and forested border with Chhattisgarh, making it a strategic location for Maoist operations and a frequent target for counter-insurgency missions.

Officials hailed the success of the operation as a major blow to Maoist activities in the region, reiterating their commitment to maintaining peace and security in affected areas. Further search operations are underway to flush out any remaining insurgents.

(PTI inputs)