Maharashtra: Four members of one family among five drowned in Chandrapur Five young men, including four from the Gavande family, drowned in Chandrapur's Ghoda Jhari pond, leaving the local community in mourning.

Tragedy struck in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, when five young men drowned in the Ghoda Jhari pond on Saturday evening. The victims, who were all from the same family, had gone to the pond to swim. The incident occurred in the Ghoda Jhari pond, located in the Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district, around 4 PM on Saturday.

The victims included four boys from the Gavande family—Janak, Yash, Aniket, and Tejas—along with their friend, Tejas Thakre. The boys, aged between 18 and 22, hailed from the village of Sathgaon Kolari in Chimur tehsil. Two of the deceased were real brothers, while the others were cousins.

The Ghoda Jhari pond, a historic British-era water body, is a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors, especially on weekends. On Saturday, a group of six boys from Sathgaon Kolari visited the pond for sightseeing. After spending some time enjoying the surroundings, they decided to swim around 4 PM. The pond is known for its depth, and the group soon began to struggle in the water. Among them, 16-year-old Aryan Hemraj Hingoli miraculously survived while the other five were pulled under the water.

Aryan, who managed to escape the drowning incident, quickly informed the locals about the tragedy. The Nagbhid police were immediately alerted, and authorities rushed to the scene, initiating a search operation. After nearly two hours, the bodies of the five young men were recovered.

The loss of four members of the same family has devastated the Gavande family and cast a shadow of sorrow over the entire village. The police have registered a case, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The incident has left the local community in deep mourning, as they cope with the heartbreaking loss of young lives.