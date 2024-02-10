Maharashtra: Former minister Baba Siddique joins NCP in shot in the arm ahead of general elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Baba Siddique joins NCP

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who ended his association with the Congress after nearly 50 years recently, joined the Nationalist Congress Party in presence of Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Saturday (February 10). Siddique had quit the Congress, ending his 48-year-long relation with the party, on February 8. Though he did not cite any reason for his decision to quit, he had said that there was a lot to express but “some things are better left unsaid”, in an apparent dig at the party.

Besides Siddique, nearly 30 leaders and workers like former Congress corporators, Gram Panchayat President, Taluka President joined the NCP.

What had Siddique said on quitting Congress?

Taking to X he had said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey."

Baba Siddique on his resignation said, "...I have said that I extend you an invitation for 10th February...I had to take a decision and I have taken a decision...Why would someone force me? I am an adult...When you don't understand something and it doesn't improve despite saying again and again, you need to understand that you are not needed anymore and you should move on. So, I have moved on..." When asked if he will join Ajit Pawar's NCP, he says, "I will make a decision on 10th February. You will see where I'm going.."

Second jolt to Congress

After Milind Deora, Baba Siddique became the second big Congress leader to have left the party. His announcement comes days after the Election Commission of India recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP). Baba Siddiqui who is former MLA from Bandra East, Mumbai, may be joining Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, Siddique had earned much praise for arranging highly sought-after medicines for several needy patients. The politician is also known for his grand ‘Iftar’ parties which are attended by top Bollywood stars. His son Zeeshan Siddique is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

