Maharashtra: Fire breaks out near Film city road in Goregaon East Maharashtra fire: The fire brigade team has reached the spot and is working to control the fire. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties.

Maharashtra fire: A level 2 fire was reported on Filmcity Road, near Wagheshwari Temple, Goregaon East today (March 9). The fire is confined to ground-floor shops, and huts. Police and fire tenders are present at the spot, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire brigade team has reached the spot and is working to control the fire. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The incident took place around 7:15 pm on Sunday. More details awaited.