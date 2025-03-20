Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar | Video

Advertisement
Maharashtra fire: According to police official the fire broke out in furniture shops which might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control.

Fire breaks out in furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
MumbaiPublished: , Updated:

Maharashtra fire: A massive fire broke out inside the furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar of Maharashtra today (March 20). Fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Several shops were gutted in fire which broke out in Central Naka area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Central Naka is a market area where furniture and vehicle spare parts are sold. 

Inspector Dilip said, "Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on...". 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

