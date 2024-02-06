Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at apartment of 11-storey building in Pune | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A huge fire erupted at an apartment in Pune

A blaze erupted within an apartment in an 11-storey residential complex located in the Mohammadi district of Pune city on Tuesday. Responding swiftly to the situation, authorities dispatched a team of five fire tenders to the scene to contain the flames and ensure the safety of residents.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out in street number 3, Kamathipur area in the Grant Road area of Mumbai earlier on Tuesday. The fire broke out on the second floor of a building.

(With inputs from agencies)

