Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at multiple warehouses in Bhiwandi | Video

Maharashtra fire: These warehouses stored large quantities of chemicals, printing machines, electronic items, health-related protein food powders, cosmetic materials, clothes, shoes, mandap decoration items, and furniture.

Fire at warehouses in Bhiwandi. Image Source : INDIA TV
Reported BySameer Bhaudas Bhise  Edited BySheenu Sharma  
Bhiwandi:

A massive fire broke out at multiple warehouses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Monday (May 12). Visuals of the blaze in the Richland Compound area were seen within the limits of Vadpe village near Thane. 

The fire broke out in five companies and one 'mandap' decoration storage warehouse. Warehouses of around 22 companies have been gutted in the blaze. These warehouses stored large quantities of chemicals, printing machines, electronic items, health-related protein food powders, cosmetic materials, clothes, shoes, mandap decoration items, and furniture.

To control the fire, four fire tenders reached the spot from Bhiwandi and Kalyan to douse the flames. More details are awaited in this regard. 

