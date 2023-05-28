Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, no casualties reported

Maharashtra : A fire broke out in high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday night has now been extinguished, informed officials.

According to officials, a Level-2 fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of the building. Later, two people were rescued from the fire.

"Fire confined to two flats on the 12th floor, of fourteen floored building near Breach Candy Hospital. Two lines including one line of highrise fire fighting vehicle and 1 small hose line of motor pump are in operation," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade earlier said.

"Reportedly some people are trapped inside the building and two people have been rescued from the 12th floor through the staircase," they earlier informed.

The fourteen-floored building was vacated by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) for safety concerns.No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

