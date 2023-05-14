Follow us on Image Source : PTI Major blow to Sanjay Raut: FIR registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader | KNOW WHY

Maharashtra: In a major blow to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, an FIR has been registered against him in Maharashtra's Nashik City for his alleged appeal to state officials and police personnel to not follow orders of the "illegal" Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Raut made these remarks a day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric political imbroglio in Maharashtra.

Raut's remark

In a press conference, Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow "illegal orders of this illegal government." During his address, he had also added that the incumbent Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will collapse in the next three months.

FIR registered under Section 505 and more

As per a report of PTI, Nashik Police took cognisance of the remarks made but the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and an FIR was registered at Mumbai Naka police station under section 505(1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and other relevant sections.

Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the "intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility".

