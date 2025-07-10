Maharashtra FDA suspends canteen's licence after Shiv Sena MLA's assault staffer over 'stale' dal The license was suspended after Shiv Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped and punched an employee of a canteen at the MLAs' hostel in Mumbai for serving "stale food".

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday evening suspended the licence of the caterer, who runs the Akashwani MLA hostel canteen in Mumbai, after a staffer was assaulted by a Shiv Sena legislator, Sanjay Gaikwad, for allegedly serving "stale" food.

In its suspension order, the FDA said that Ajanta Caterers had violated key provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The FDA said that the violations were found during an inspection conducted at the hostel earlier in the day. "Samples of paneer, Schezwan chutney, oil and toor dal have been taken. These will be sent to the lab and the report will come in 14 days, an FDA official said.

The food regulator instructed Ajanta Caterers to halt all food service operations at the hostel premises starting from Thursday, July 10.

Canteen staff assaulted by Shinde Sena MLA

The action follows an incident in which Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped and punched a staff member at the MLAs' hostel canteen, claiming he was served stale food.

A video that has gone viral shows Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana assembly constituency, slapping and punching an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen. According to sources, Gaikwad ordered dinner in his room in the MLA hostel and found the dal and rice to be stale and foul-smelling. Furious over the food quality, the Buldhana legislator stormed into the canteen, berated the staff, refused to pay the bill, and slapped the employee at the billing counter in front of several onlookers.

"I will not apologise, have no regrets": Shiv Sena MLA

The MLA from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the quality of food served in the canteen, but no corrective action was taken. "I had complained several times about the food served in the canteen but the situation remained unchanged," Gaikwad claimed.

Gaikwad has refused to apologise and said that he has "no regrets" for his actions, saying that the food in the canteen was akin to poison. "I will not apologise. Whatever the CM and Deputy CM said is their duty. I respect their words, but they also said that there should be an inquiry into the hotel. I have no regrets. I was about to consume poison; others cannot understand this, so I have no regrets for what I did," the Shiv Sena MLA told reporters.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the behaviour was inappropriate and sent the wrong message. "Such conduct does not behove anyone. It impacts the image of the state legislature, and as an MLA," Fadnavis said.

"A wrong message goes among people about all MLAs that there is misuse of power," he added.

Fadnavis also urged Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde to look into the issue concerning the MLAs' accommodation and take action if required.

