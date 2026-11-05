Maharashtra FDA seizes 3,098 tonnes of food products, valued at Rs 63.45 crore, ahead of Diwali

With Diwali and the festive season underway, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up inspections to prevent unsafe food from reaching consumers. Between September 1 and November 3, the department inspected 9,637 food establishments across the state, issued 4,607 improvement notices, suspended 954 food licences and cancelled 25. It also seized 3,098 tonnes of food products worth around Rs 63.45 crore. A total of 8,835 food samples were collected for testing, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.

A special drive was conducted from October 15 to November 3, focusing on food businesses during the Diwali rush. Officials inspected 3,336 establishments during this period, issuing 1,501 improvement notices, suspending 326 licences and cancelling 15. The drive led to the seizure of around 1,886 tonnes of food products, valued at approximately Rs 44.37 crore.

The checks covered around 19 sectors, including sweets, khoya and mawa, milk, paneer, ghee, cooking oil, prasad, dry fruits, food colours, chocolates, gift hampers, e-commerce businesses, dark stores, hotels, caterers and street food vendors. The FDA also inspected chemicals used to ripen fruit, cold-chain facilities and warehouses.

Spices and cooking oil account for major seizures

FDA figures show that spices and spice products were involved in 301 cases, with around 895 tonnes of food products seized. Their value was more than Rs 21 crore.

Cooking oil accounted for 220 cases and around 920 tonnes seized, worth over Rs 16 crore. In 47 cases involving milk, more than 12 tonnes of material was seized. Another 175 cases involving ghee, khoya and other dairy products led to the seizure of over 171 tonnes, valued at Rs 7.63 crore.

In 133 cases involving sweets, around 59 tonnes of products worth more than Rs 1.33 crore were seized. The department also seized 48 tonnes of savoury snacks in 76 cases and 156 tonnes of dry fruits in 50 cases. Food products were seized in eight cases involving bakery goods as well. Action was also taken against confectionery and other food products.

FDA keeps watch on khoya and mawa brought from other states

The FDA has been closely monitoring khoya and mawa brought into Maharashtra from other states. Officials said these products are sometimes transported by buses and trucks without proper cold-chain facilities. Such consignments have been seized and action has been taken.

Food businesses have been told not to use khoya or mawa brought in without the required temperature controls and proper packaging to make sweets. Consumers have also been advised to avoid buying khoya, mawa and paneer that are sold without labels or packaging.

FDA urges people to consume sweets within two days of buying them

FDA officials have urged people to buy sweets in quantities they can consume within a short period. They have advised consumers to purchase no more than they can eat in two days. Buying large quantities and keeping them for seven or eight days could affect their quality and food safety.

When buying sweets, consumers should check the shop's licence, cleanliness and the quality of the products. They should also pay attention to the milk, khoya, ghee and food colours used in their preparation.

FDA warns against aluminium foil sold as silver leaf

The FDA has raised concerns about the use of aluminium in place of silver foil, or vark, on sweets such as kaju katli. An official said consumers could carry out a basic check by rubbing the foil between their fingers. If it gathers into a small pellet or foil-like lump, it could indicate the presence of aluminium.

However, the official cautioned that this is not a substitute for scientific testing. Consumers have been asked to avoid buying such products and report suspected cases through the FDA portal or toll-free number. The department said it would conduct laboratory tests and take necessary action after receiving complaints.

FDA to investigate Rs 24,000-per-kg gold foil sweets

The department has also warned consumers about sweets sold with gold foil. An FDA official referred to a case reported in Amravati, where sweets with gold foil were reportedly being sold for around Rs 24,000 per kg. Officials have been sent to investigate the matter.

The official said that if a sweet is being sold as containing gold foil, it must actually contain gold. Using another material in its place and charging customers a higher price would be wrong. Samples of such products will be collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.

FDA warns food businesses against reusing cooking oil

The FDA has warned that repeatedly heating and reusing cooking oil can be harmful. Officials said that heating the same oil again and again can lead to the formation of harmful substances. Oil that is smoking, has changed colour or smells unpleasant should not be used.

Food businesses have been warned against preparing food again with used oil. They must also disclose any blend of cooking oils on the product label. Selling a mixture of different oils without providing this information is not permitted.

Restrictions on food colours

FDA officials said artificial colours are not permitted in every type of food. The use of food colours is prohibited in freshly prepared food served at hotels and restaurants. Indian sweets may contain only approved food colours, and the permitted maximum limit is 100 parts per million (PPM).

Businesses have been advised to give preference to natural colours. If prohibited colours or amounts exceeding the prescribed limit are found, the food may be destroyed and the business could face licence suspension or prosecution.

FDA urges consumers to check dry fruits for mould and adulteration

The FDA has also warned consumers about mould, insects, artificial shine and excessive use of sulphur in dry fruits. People have been advised not to buy dry fruits that look unusually shiny, have an abnormal colour or smell unpleasant.

Dry fruits kept at home should not be consumed if mould is visible on them.

Food safety violations can lead to fines and jail

FDA officials have warned that the Food Safety and Standards Act provides for fines and imprisonment in cases involving the sale of unsafe food, operating without a licence, misbranding and misleading advertisements.

Operating a food business without a licence can lead to up to six months in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. Misbranding and misleading advertisements can also attract heavy penalties.

The FDA has told all food business operators to strictly follow food safety rules. It has also urged consumers not to be tempted by low prices, excessive shine or attractive packaging when buying food. Anyone who notices suspected adulteration or other irregularities has been asked to report them to the department.

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