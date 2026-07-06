Maharashtra FDA bans Pakistan-origin 'Goree Beauty Cream' after detecting toxic mercury, lead

Mumbai:

In a significant regulatory action, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a strict warning and ordered an immediate halt to the sale and use of a “Gori Beauty Cream” after laboratory tests confirmed dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals, including mercury and lead.

The products, which were earlier seized during raids in Nagpur’s Itwari market, were sent for detailed analysis to a government laboratory in Mumbai and Pune. The findings revealed that the cream contained extremely high mercury levels of 11,944 ppm and lead levels of 32 ppm, far exceeding permissible safety limits for cosmetic products.

According to FDA officials, the seized batch also violated mandatory labelling regulations. The product packaging reportedly lacked essential information such as the manufacturer’s name and address, batch number, manufacturing date, and expiry details—constituting a serious breach of cosmetic safety rules.

The crackdown was carried out following complaints and surveillance operations in April, during which multiple cosmetic products—including various fairness creams, soaps, and body lotions such as Goree Whitening Body Lotion and Golden Star Beauty Cream—were confiscated from several shops. The total value of seized goods was estimated at around Rs 15,186.

Officials noted that some of the seized products were labelled as “Made in Pakistan” and were being sold in local markets despite prior complaints received from other regions, including Dhule and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

Health experts flag harms

Health experts and FDA authorities have warned that excessive mercury exposure through skincare products can be extremely harmful. Mercury can be absorbed through the skin and gradually accumulate in the body, potentially causing severe damage to vital organs such as the kidneys. Officials also linked such exposure to serious kidney disorders, including membranous nephropathy in some reported cases.

Authorities reiterated that no cosmetic cream can genuinely alter natural skin tone and cautioned consumers against misleading “fairness” claims in beauty products. They further urged the public to avoid unverified cosmetics and report suspicious products to regulatory authorities immediately.

The FDA has confirmed that further action will be taken against distributors and sellers involved in the sale of non-compliant and potentially hazardous cosmetic products.

ALSO READ: Cough syrup purchase only with prescription from now on as Centre bans over-the-counter sales