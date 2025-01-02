Maharashtra: Fadnavis says no to garlands or bouquets, guard of honour by police, CMO issues notification

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his supporters (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered all the district officers of the state that no one should bring garlands or bouquets during his visit. He also instructed that the tradition of the guard of honour given to the CM by the police should be stopped.

"Instructions have been given to write that henceforth, by the hon. chief minister. Should follow the following instructions while visiting his district. 1. No officer will bring the bouquet. 2. The Chief Minister has given orders to stop the tradition of 'Manbandhane' (guard of honour) given by the police force on their visits. Please follow the above instructions strictly," a notification issued by Vikas Kharge, Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary. The notification was addressed to all District Magistrates and all Police Commissioner/ Superintendent of Police.

Maharashtra govt approves opening of accounts at Mumbai Bank for salary disbursal

In another development, the Maharashtra government on Thursday gave its nod for opening accounts for the disbursal of salaries and allowances of government employees at the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, controlled by BJP leader Pravin Darekar. Darekar, chairman of the MDCC Bank, also known as Mumbai Bank, is a member of the state legislative council and considered to be close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Fadnavis, an official release said. The government also allowed state-run public sector undertakings (PSUs) to use the MDCC Bank for making their deposits.

Earlier, the cabinet had greenlighted a proposal to allot land in Mumbai to the bank for the construction of a training centre for the cooperative sector.

The cabinet met for the first time in the new year on Thursday. During the meeting, a discussion also took place on the 'E-cabinet' proposal, on the lines of e-office. It contemplates that the drafts of proposals to be placed before the cabinet will be provided on tablets, so that the use of paper is curbed. Another decision taken at the meeting was to allocate a unique identification number to every infrastructure work in the state in order to avoid duplication of work and facilitate better coordination among various agencies.