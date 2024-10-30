Maharashtra elections: BJP fields 148 candidates, Congress 103 | Check which party fighting how many seats

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI There is a direct fight between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA in Maharashtra

The picture of seat-sharing deals in the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 is cleared now as the nominations have ended on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 148 assembly seats - the highest among half a dozen major political parties. On the other side, Congress fielded 103 candidates in the crucial polls.

Shinde's Shiv Sena pits 80 candidates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena pitted 80 candidates. His Deputy Ajit Pawar's NCP fielded 53 contestants for the November 20 polls to the 288-member state assembly.

Five seats were given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments.

Seat-sharing arrangement in MVA

In the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress fielded candidates for 103 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) nominated 89 candidates and NCP (SP) 87 nominees. Six seats were given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.

8,000 candidates in the fray

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in ruling as well as opposition camps, have filed their nominations for the 288 assembly seats.

As many as 7,995 candidates have filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC) for the November 20 polls, said a statement issued by the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Filing of nominations by candidates began on October 22 and the process ended on October 29. The verification and scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4 (till 3 pm).

