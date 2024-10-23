Maharashtra election: Uddhav's Shiv Sena fields THIS candidate against Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amit Thackeray

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, who is set to make his political debut in the upcoming Maharashtra elections from the Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, will face a tough contest as Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction has fielded Mahesh Sawant from the same constituency.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction today released a list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections which are to be held on November 20. The party has fielded Aditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut as its candidates. According to the list of candidates, Aditya Thackeray will contest from the Worli assembly constituency. Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat.

Amit third person from Thackeray family to contest election

Amit will be the third person from the extended Thackeray family to contest an election. His father and MNS chief Raj Thackeray has never contested any poll.

Amit's second cousin Aaditya Thackeray -- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's son -- made his debut by winning from neighbouring Worli seat in the 2019 assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray himself was elected to the legislative council in 2020 after he became Maharashtra chief minister.

Mahim is a mix of predominantly upper-class Maharashtrian and a sizable cosmopolitan and minority vote. The headquarters of the Shiv Sena -- now with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction -- is located in the area.

The constituency has always been with the undivided Shiv Sena or the MNS since 1990. In 2009, MNS's Nitin Sardesai had won from Mahim.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there are some corrections in the list that we have published today. But, we will release the updated list tomorrow (October 24).

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

