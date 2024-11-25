Maharastra Election Results LIVE: Suspense over CM candidate in state continues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Maharastra Election Results LIVE: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra elections, winning 235 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 49. Following this victory, speculation intensified over the next Chief Ministerial candidate from the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and the NCP (Ajit Pawar). Although the alliance has maintained a united front, attention has shifted to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is seen as a strong contender for the CM post for the third time. The suspense over the CM position continues, with a meeting of the BJP Election Committee scheduled in Delhi today and a potential meeting of the legislative party either today or tomorrow. While Fadnavis remains the front-runner, nothing has been confirmed yet, and political developments in Maharashtra are unfolding rapidly.