Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharastra Election Results LIVE: Suspense over CM candidate in state continues
Live now

Maharastra Election Results LIVE: Suspense over CM candidate in state continues

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a decisive victory in Maharashtra, dominating the 2024 assembly elections.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 9:16 IST
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis
Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Maharastra Election Results LIVE: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra elections, winning 235 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 49. Following this victory, speculation intensified over the next Chief Ministerial candidate from the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and the NCP (Ajit Pawar). Although the alliance has maintained a united front, attention has shifted to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is seen as a strong contender for the CM post for the third time. The suspense over the CM position continues, with a meeting of the BJP Election Committee scheduled in Delhi today and a potential meeting of the legislative party either today or tomorrow. While Fadnavis remains the front-runner, nothing has been confirmed yet, and political developments in Maharashtra are unfolding rapidly.

Live updates :Maharashtra Election Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 25, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    CM, two Deputy CMs formula may be repeated in Maharashtra: Sources

    According to sources, Devendra Fadnavis may become Maharashtra's CM, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar likely to be appointed as Deputy CMs, under the old one CM, two DCMs formula.

  • Nov 25, 2024 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Sharad Pawar responds to Ajit Pawar faction's claim, asserts he is NCP founder

    In response to the Ajit Pawar faction's claim over the real NCP, Sharad Pawar said, "More people have voted for them than us, but Maharashtra knows who is the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party.

  • Nov 25, 2024 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader

    After a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders chaired by CM Eknath Shinde, party leader Uday Samant announced that Shinde has been unanimously elected as the party leader and given full authority to decide on the cabinet and swearing-in process.

  • Nov 25, 2024 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    BJP election committee members to meet today in Delhi

    The BJP Election Committee members are scheduled to meet today in Delhi to discuss key party strategies and preparations.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X