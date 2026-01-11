Maharashtra: Eight-hour-old daughter bids final goodbye to soldier father; villagers moved to tears Pramod Jadhav’s wife who was still admitted to the hospital, was brought on a stretcher to pay her last respects. The newborn daughter was also present, cradled in her mother’s arms, as she was shown her father for the final time.

Satara:

A heart-wrenching video has emerged from Maharashtra’s Satara, showing the final farewell of Indian Army soldier Pramod Jadhav. The entire village was engulfed in grief as the brave soldier was laid to rest with full honors.

In a tragic coincidence, martyr Pramod Jadhav’s daughter was born just eight hours before he lost his life in a road accident. His wife, who was still admitted to the hospital, was brought on a stretcher to pay her last respects. The newborn daughter was also present, cradled in her mother’s arms, as she was shown her father for the final time.

The sight of the infant, only eight hours old, symbolically saluting her martyred father moved everyone to tears. Wrapped in the tricolour, the fallen soldier was bid a solemn farewell by the villagers.

About the incident

The accident occurred when Pramod Jadhav was traveling for some personal work when a tempo collided with his bike at high speed. The impact was so severe that Pramod Jadhav died on the spot.

Pramod Jadhav was cremated with full state honors. The funeral was attended by administrative officials, former soldiers, villagers, and family members in large numbers.

Jadhav had taken brief leave to stand by his family during his childbirth, looking forward to a time of joy and celebration. The household was ready to embrace a new beginning, full of hope and warmth. Instead, fate dealt a harsh blow, shattering that expectation and replacing happiness with profound sorrow.