'EC's decision in NCP case reflects democracy's strength': Fadnavis alleges deception in 2019 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai.

Responding to the Election Commission's recognising Ajit Pawar's faction as the 'real' Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed his views, stating that the decision was expected. Fadnavis highlighted the Election Commission's history of issuing decisions in such cases over the past decade or so. He expressed confidence that Ajit Pawar would receive the NCP symbol, as he enjoys majority support.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the opposition of betraying democracy in 2019, stating, "The mandate was breached. The deception was carried out with the people's mandate." He emphasized that the recent decisions underscored the power of democracy.

The Election Commission has recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the authentic Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), assigning the 'clock' symbol to his group. This decision comes as a major setback for NCP founder Sharad Pawar.