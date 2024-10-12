Eknath Shinde at Shiv Sena's mega Dussehra rally: 'Uddhav pleading for CM post, allergic to word Hindu'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena Dussehra rally: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (October 12) attended Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, as rival faction of the party Shiv Sena UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray holds a parallel rally at Shivaji Park as a show of strength in the run-up to the state Assembly polls due next month. Shinde addressed the rally on the occasion and took a sharp dig at Uddhav stating that some people have "developed an allergy to the word Hindu".

Eknath Shinde attacks Uddhav Thackeray

Shinde, without mentioning the rival faction's name, said that they feel ashamed to be called Hindu. "Some people have developed an allergy to the word "Hindu." They feel ashamed to be called Hindu. When our government came into power, some people said it would fall within 15 days, but it has been 2 years, and the government is still standing. If the (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government had not been removed, Maharashtra would have been left far behind," he said.

"We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals," Shinde stressed.

The Chief Minister further took a jibe at Uddhav stating that he is repeatedly visiting Delhi, pleading to be made the Chief Minister. "If we hadn’t rebelled, the only news would have been that "Babu woke up, and Babu went to sleep" (targeting Uddhav Thackeray). But now, he is roaming around every street, going to Delhi, pleading to be made the Chief Minister," he said.

Shinde said that when he visits the national capital, it's for the developmental work and not to "beg for the chief ministership".

"When we go to Delhi, it’s for development. We don’t go to Delhi to beg to be made Chief Minister. Congratulations (to Shiv Sena UBT) on getting the other votes instead of Hindu votes. There is no difference left between AIMIM and Uddhav Thackeray's party," he said.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence in the Mahayuti returning to power with a majority. "We need to make Maharashtra’s economy a $3 trillion one. The people of the state will elect the Mahayuti (grand alliance) with a majority," he said.

Don't take me lightly: Shinde's strong message

In a stern message to the Shiv Sena UBT, the Chief Minister said that he must not be taken lightly and he would not run away leaving the field. "Don't take me lightly. I am not one to leave the field and run away. In these two years, our government has become the beloved government of sisters, farmers, and brothers," he said.

In a swipe at Uddhav, Shinde said that he is not someone who would "sit at home" due to fear of COVID but someone who would hit the road running to help the people.

"I am not a Chief Minister who would sit at home in fear of COVID, but a Chief Minister who steps forward to help the people. During the time of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, they had put a brake on development work. They gave freedom to contractors and looted the people of Mumbai," he said.

Mumbai should be made slum-free: Eknath Shinde

Raising the issue of development, the Chief Minister alleged that during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, developmental work was halted, including that of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

"The development of Dharavi is an international project, but they even worked to stop that. We stand with the people of Dharavi. I request them not to pay attention to rumours. Mumbai should be made slum-free. We will resettle those who had left Mumbai back in the city. The decisions I am making have stopped their corrupt activities," Shinde said.