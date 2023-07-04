Maharashtra: Dubai-bound passenger held with Dirhams worth over Rs 3 crore at Mumbai airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dubai-bound passenger held at Mumbai airport

Maharashtra: CISF personnel on Tuesday apprehended an Indian passenger at the Mumbai International Airport, as he was carrying Dirhams worth more than Rs 3 crore. The Dubai-bound passenger was carrying foriegn currency in an alleged unauthorised manner. According to an official, CISF intercepted the passenger at the Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 3 am.

Security personnel apprehended the accused when his hand baggage was put for security check in the X-ray scanner. The man traveling to Dubai by an Emirates flight was allegedly carrying a total of 14,22,500 Dirhams. The amount is equal to Rs 3 crore as per the current exchange rate.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer informed that when asked, the man could not submit any valid documents for carrying a huge amount of cash with him. Later, he was handed over to the customs authorities.