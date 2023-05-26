Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Maharashtra: Drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore seized, Mumbai DRI makes 'bonfire' of narcotics.

Maharashtra d rugs seizure: Huge quantities of various narcotics and psychotropic drugs worth around Rs 1,500 crore, seized by the Department of Revenue Intelligence and the Narcotics Cell, were burned and destroyed at the MIDC in Taloja today (May 26), officials said.

The bonfire was carried out in the presence of top officials of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee of the Mumbai Customs Zone-III as directed by the Union Finance Ministry.

The drugs that were reduced to ashes at the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd premises, included- heroin (16.633 kg), cocaine (9.035 kg), methamphetamine (198.1 kg), marijuana (32.915 kg), mandrax tablets (81.91 kg) and MDMA tablets (134 gms), said an official.

