  4. Maharashtra: Drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore seized, Mumbai DRI makes 'bonfire' of narcotics

Maharashtra: Drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore seized, Mumbai DRI makes 'bonfire' of narcotics

Maharashtra drugs seizure: The destruction of large quantities of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 1,500 crore has been carried out by Preventive Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs, Zone-III.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Raigad (Maharashtra)
Updated on: May 26, 2023 22:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV. Maharashtra: Drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore seized, Mumbai DRI makes 'bonfire' of narcotics.

Maharashtra drugs seizure: Huge quantities of various narcotics and psychotropic drugs worth around Rs 1,500 crore, seized by the Department of Revenue Intelligence and the Narcotics Cell, were burned and destroyed at the MIDC in Taloja today (May 26), officials said.

The bonfire was carried out in the presence of top officials of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee of the Mumbai Customs Zone-III as directed by the Union Finance Ministry.

The drugs that were reduced to ashes at the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd premises, included- heroin (16.633 kg), cocaine (9.035 kg), methamphetamine (198.1 kg), marijuana (32.915 kg), mandrax tablets (81.91 kg) and MDMA tablets (134 gms), said an official.

