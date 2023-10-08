Maharashtra: Drugs, other materials worth nearly Rs 6 crore seized in raid at Nashik godown

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Drugs and other Items worth over Rs 5.94 crore were seized in a police raid at a godown in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, officials said on Sunday (October 8).

The police raided acting on a tip-off at a godown located near a hotel in the Shinde village close to Nashik-Pune highway late Saturday night, they said.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had seized mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore and arrested 12 persons from various cities in an operation which also included a raid on Thursday at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik and seized 133 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 267 crore, the officials said.

Following its action in the Shinde village by the Mumbai Police a few days ago, the police were searching closed shops, houses, godowns and unused places.

A 51-year-old resident of the Shinde village had rented his godown two months ago, however, it was shut for the last few days.

"He suspected that a drug-like substance was manufactured in the godown and he informed the police about it. As a result, the Nashik Road police raided the godown,” the official said.

"In the raid, 4.87 kg of MD drug-like substance worth Rs 5.84 crore was seized from the godown. The total cost of the contraband and other materials seized from the godown is around Rs 5,94,60,300," she added.

Three persons were revealed to be involved in the crime and manhunt for them was launched, the official said.

A case has been registered by the Nashik Road police in this connection, the police added.

