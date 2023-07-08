Maharashtra: It's a 'trishul' of development now, says Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led govt

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DEVENDRA FADNAVIS Devendra Fadnavis lauds Ajit Pawar's decision of joining Maha govt

Fadnavis hails Ajit's decision: With the induction of Ajit Pawar in the Eknath Shinde dispensation as Deputy CM, the Maharashtra government has now become a ‘trishul’ (trident) of development, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (July 8).

He said that this government will remove poverty and backwardness from the state.

"Since the last one year, CM Eknath Shinde and I have been working together. But with Ajit Pawar joining the government, it has now created a 'trishul' of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state," Fadnavis said at 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' programme in Gadchiroli district of the state.

"This 'trishul' is like Lord Shiva's third eye which will reduce to ashes those who work against the common man," he added.

Development in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on July 2, along with eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party who were inducted into the government. This led to a vertical split in the NCP, creating two factions, each led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar respectively.

Talking about the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative, Fadnavis said, it was started with a vision of taking the government schemes to the doorstep of the common people.

He said that nearly 6.70 lakh beneficiaries from the rural areas of Gadchiroli have benefitted from various government schemes which include tractors, cycles, godowns, caste certificates.

Talking about the various development works carried out by the government, he said about Rs 20,000 crore of investment is being brought into the steel industry in Gadchiroli.

"The state government is working on making Gadchiroli a steel city, which will provide huge employment opportunities to the local residents," he said, adding that many big industrial houses are investing in Gadchiroli.

Aaditya Thackeray makes bold claim on Eknath Shinde's future

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), made a bold claim on Friday that Eknath Shinde's position as chief minister may be in jeopardy. His remarks came only a few days after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs led a "coup" in Maharashtra politics.

"I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been approached to leave, and there may be some change (in the government)," Aaditya said.

However, Shinde has stated that there was no threat to his position and denied that there was a revolt within the Shiv Sena over the induction of NCP leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

