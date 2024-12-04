Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM after BJP core committee approves his name

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: BJP core group meeting underway in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: The core committee team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has today approved the name of Devendra Fadnavis to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The core group meeting of the BJP has ended in Mumbai. The meeting of the legislative party began and independent legislators supporting the BJP have reached the Assembly of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the leaders of the 'Mahayuti' will go to the Governor's House at around 3:30 pm to stake their claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also an observer, joined Vijay Rupani in the talks. The two leaders will meet BJP’s elected representatives in the Central Hall of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to finalise the name.

Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, Chitra Kishor Wagh said, " Maharashtra women's dear brother's name is going to come in sometime today. We all sisters are very happy and it is just a matter of time." Ravi Rana, Independent MLA said, "Maharashtra needs Devendra Fadnavis for its development and future. We are with him and people of Maharashtra want Fadnavis to be CM."

Mahayuti leaders to meet Governor to stake claim after BJP legislature party meet: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at 3:30 pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state. Mungantiwar was speaking to media ahead of the BJP's crucial legislature party meeting scheduled at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Wednesday to elect its leader, who is expected to be sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new Mahayuti government. "After the meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, all Mahayuti leaders will head to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan. The leaders will submit their claim to form government in Maharashtra," Mungantiwar said.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "You will hear a good news soon. The BJP legislature party leader will be someone the entire state wishes to see as the chief minister."

Talk underway with newly elected 132 MLAs

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, one of the two BJP observers for its Maharashtra legislature party meeting, has earlier said the name of the legislature party leader will be finalised on Wednesday (December 4) after talks with the party’s newly-elected MLAs in the state.

Rupani, who arrived in Mumbai late Tuesday evening for this crucial meeting, said if there is unanimity, then only one name will be selected. The BJP has achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.

Speaking to media, Rupani said, “The government will be formed. Discussions with the elected MLAs will take place tomorrow. One name will be finalised and it will be announced later.”

He said the process of finalising the leader of the BJP’s legislative party follows a set tradition within the party.

“This is our way of finalising the name. The legislature party leader will be decided and the leader will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra the next day,” he added.

“If there is unanimity, then only one proposal (name) will be put forward,” Rupani added.

New CM to take oath on December 5

The party has already announced that the new Chief Minister will take oath on December 5 at a mega event at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, party leaders and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled states.

This structured approach ensures a smooth transition and reflects the BJP’s commitment to maintaining order within its ranks. The upcoming oath ceremony signifies a significant moment for the party in Maharashtra, highlighting its electoral achievements and future governance plans.