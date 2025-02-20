Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde receives bomb threat, Mumbai Police launches probe Preliminary investigations suggested that the email could be a hoax, but officials are not taking any chances. The Mumbai Police cyber cell and intelligence teams are actively working to trace the IP address and origin of the email.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has received a bomb threat, with an unidentified sender allegedly threatening to blow up his vehicle. The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to track down the person behind the email.

Threat emails sent to multiple police stations

According to police sources, the threatening email was sent to multiple locations, including Goregaon Police Station, Mantralaya (the state secretariat), and JJ Marg Police Station. The message warned of a possible bomb attack on Shinde’s vehicle, sparking security concerns.

Police suspect hoax, but investigation underway

Preliminary investigations suggest that the email could be a hoax, but officials are not taking any chances. The Mumbai Police cyber cell and intelligence teams are actively working to trace the IP address and origin of the email.

Security measures strengthened

In response to the threat, security around Eknath Shinde has been heightened, with additional police deployment and surveillance measures in place. Authorities have assured that a thorough probe is underway to determine the credibility of the threat and identify the sender.

The Mumbai Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity while they continue their search for the suspect.