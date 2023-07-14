Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai news : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today (July 14) met his uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai. Dy CM Pawar came to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar who was unwell.

She was earlier hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital Trust on Friday in Mumbai. As per the party spokesperson, the wife of the NCP chief was rushed to the hospital regarding her hand surgery.

Ajit Pawar went to meet her along with his son Parth and stayed there for around 40 minutes.

Portfolio allocation to Sharad Pawar:

In a major Cabinet reshuffle led by the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with the finance and planning ministries. Another minister, Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted the food and civil supplies ministry.

Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde government earlier this month, was allocated the same portfolio (finance minister) once again, raising questions as to how the Sena MLAs react. The rebellion of 39 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde was against the injustice faced by Shiv Sena legislators when Uddhav Thackeray was at the helm, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, who is now the school education minister, told media.

All principles of the party (undivided Shiv Sena) were compromised when a common minimum programme was signed with the NCP and Congress as part of the MVA alliance, he said.

"Then Uddhav Thackeray was CM, now it is Eknath Shinde (who is in that post). Dada (as Ajit Pawar is fondly called) has told me that whatever decisions I take, the final decision is of the CM. There is a CM who takes decisions and Dada will do justice as he has understood why people were upset with him in the past," Kesarkar added.

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said time is exacting revenge on the Shiv Sena 40 MLAs who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray. Danve said the Shiv Sena MLAs had accused Ajit Pawar of depriving them of funds when they were part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and left the party and today the same person has become the state's finance minister.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Manisha Kayande said Pawar getting the finance portfolio is bound to raise eyebrows, but she echoed Kesarkar.

