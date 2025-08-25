Maharashtra: Couple dies after organ transplant in Pune; health department serves notice to hospital Their family has accused the hospital of medical negligence and is calling for an investigation into the deaths. The hospital, however, maintains that the procedures were carried out following standard medical guidelines.

Pune:

A woman who donated part of her liver to her husband died just days after the latter passed away following a liver transplant. The incident has prompted the Maharashtra health department to issue a notice to a private hospital in Pune, PTI reported citing an official.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Deputy Director of Health Services, said on Sunday that Sahyadri Hospital has been asked to provide complete details of the transplant procedure by Monday.

"We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment. The hospital has been asked to furnish all the details by 10 am on Monday," PTI quoted him as saying.

About the case

Bapu Komkar and his wife, Kamini, underwent surgeries at the hospital on August 15. Kamini had donated a portion of her liver to Bapu.

Following the transplant, Bapu's condition worsened and he passed away on August 17. A few days later, on August 21, Kamini developed an infection and died while receiving treatment.

Family alleges medical negligence

Their family has accused the hospital of medical negligence and is calling for an investigation into the deaths. The hospital, however, maintains that the procedures were carried out following standard medical guidelines.

Hospital issues clarification

The hospital also confirmed to have received the notice, adding that Bapu Komkar was a high-risk individual with many complications.

"We are fully cooperating in the investigation. We are committed to providing all necessary information and support to ensure a thorough review of this matter. We deeply sympathise with the Komkar family in this time of immense loss. A living donor liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures, and in this case, the patient was a high-risk person with many complications," the hospital said.

"The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols.

Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts," the statement added.

On Kamini Komkar's death, the hospital said the woman initially recovered but later developed septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction and the symptoms couldn’t be cured even with advance treatment.