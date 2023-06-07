College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hostel's security guard, Om Prakash Kannaujiya

Mumbai: In a major twist in the 18-year-old college student's alleged rape and murder case, the accused who was a security guard was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel, police said on Wednesday. Police are suspecting a case of suicide.

On Tuesday, police were alerted at around 5 pm on Tuesday that a woman became untraceable. Later she was found dead in her fourth-floor hostel room on Charni Road. A police team that entered the hostel room found her strangulated to death with a piece of cloth, an official said. Based on a complaint by the student's cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), the official said.

After an initial investigation, the police found out that the hostel's security guard, Om Prakash Kannaujiya, was also missing. However, he was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Wednesday morning.

A probe was on into the case and the post-mortem report was awaited.