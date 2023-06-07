Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

The hostel's security guard, Om Prakash Kannaujiya, who was also missing was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Wednesday morning.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash | Mumbai
Updated on: June 07, 2023 10:19 IST
Hostel's security guard, Om Prakash Kannaujiya
Image Source : INDIA TV Hostel's security guard, Om Prakash Kannaujiya

Mumbai: In a major twist in the 18-year-old college student's alleged rape and murder case, the accused who was a security guard was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel, police said on Wednesday. Police are suspecting a case of suicide.

On Tuesday, police were alerted at around 5 pm on Tuesday that a woman became untraceable. Later she was found dead in her fourth-floor hostel room on Charni Road. A police team that entered the hostel room found her strangulated to death with a piece of cloth, an official said. Based on a complaint by the student's cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), the official said.

After an initial investigation, the police found out that the hostel's security guard, Om Prakash Kannaujiya, was also missing. However, he was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Wednesday morning.

A probe was on into the case and the post-mortem report was awaited.

Related Stories
Karnataka: Woman dragged from park, gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru

Karnataka: Woman dragged from park, gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru

Bihar Horror: 10-year-old girl raped in Purnea, clay and sand inserted in genitals

Bihar Horror: 10-year-old girl raped in Purnea, clay and sand inserted in genitals

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old girl raped while returning from school in Kaushambi

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old girl raped while returning from school in Kaushambi

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News