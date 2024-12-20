Maharashtra CM orders judicial probe into Parbhani violence over desecration of Constitution replica

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a judicial inquiry following the recent violence in Parbhani, which occurred after the desecration of a replica of the Constitution at Dr B.R. Ambedkar's statue near the Parbhani railway station. This incident has invoked massive protests and resulted in damage to property and vehicles, while 50 individuals related to the riot have been arrested.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis condemned it as violence is unacceptable, even though the alleged culprit, a man named Pawar, has received 'prompt' arrest and, according to police, is mentally challenged. Parbhani police confirmed that the arrest took place in Pawar right after the discovery of damage caused, but that protests then erupted the next day, resulting in damage to around 20 vehicles and public life disruption. The police further clarified that it was medically documented about Pawar's condition and that there was no criminal intent.

The Wednesday demonstrations, which began as a bandh, transformed into violent ones in no time. Protesters vandalize shops, vehicles, and even the disreputable district collector's office. Although police tried to pacify the situation, it went on for hours. Meanwhile, authority sources stated that the situation is now under control, with a very significant police presence ensuring peace in the area.

In a tragic turn of events, Somnath Suryawanshi, a 35-year-old man arrested in connection with violence, died inside judicial custody on Sunday. An inmate since December 12, Suryawanshi is said to have complained of chest pains and was rushed to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family insists that he was not even a participant in the protests but in Parbhani attending a law exam.

The controversy surrounding Suryawanshi’s death has sparked outrage, with local activists accusing the police of manhandling the arrested individuals.

As investigations into the violence and Suryawanshi’s death continue, the Maharashtra government has promised swift justice and a thorough examination of the events leading to the unrest.