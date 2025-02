Maharashtra CM office receives bomb threat from Pakistani number, police begin investigation A WhatsApp message threatening an attack on the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was sent from a Pakistani number to the Worli Traffic Police Control Room. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation, enhancing security measures around key government buildings.

A WhatsApp threat message warning of an attack on the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was received on Wednesday afternoon. The message was sent from a Pakistani phone number to the Worli Traffic Police Control Room, raising serious security concerns.