Maharashtra CM Fadnavis rides Bullet to Vidhan Bhavan amid PM Modi's fuel-saving push

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday arrived on a Bullet motorcycle at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in of new members of the legislative council. The move comes as part of the measures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption. On this occasion, he stated that, following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maharashtra government has taken several significant decisions regarding fuel conservation and expenditure reduction.

CM says directives issued to reduce number of vehicles in ministerial convoys

Chief Minister Fadnavis informed that directives have been issued to reduce the number of vehicles in ministerial convoys. Additionally, all government departments have been instructed to curtail their consumption of petrol and diesel, as well as to implement budgetary cuts.

He said the government has also decided against holding any major official events for the next six months and noted that a pre-scheduled event in Satara would serve as the final major official gathering and thereafter, no large-scale government programs would be organised.

(Image Source : PTI)The move from Fadnavis comes as part of the measures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption.

Non-essential foreign tours have been cancelled: Fadnavis

Fadnavis further added that non-essential foreign tours have been cancelled, and the government is continuously taking measures aimed at conserving fuel. Explaining the rationale behind his decision to arrive on a Bullet, the Chief Minister stated that it serves to convey a specific message to the public. He also observed that when elected representatives themselves take such initiatives, the common people are inspired to follow suit.

Consequently, he arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan on a Bullet motorcycle to send a clear message to the public regarding the importance of fuel conservation and simplicity.

Fadnavis announces a series of austerity measures

On Wednesday, CM Fadnavis announced a series of austerity measures, including halving the number of vehicles in the convoys of his cabinet colleagues, and cancelling foreign tours of ministers and officials.

(Image Source : PTI)Maharashtra CM said the government has taken several significant decisions regarding fuel conservation and expenditure reduction.

The BJP-led government's move came in response to PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supplies. India relies heavily on West Asia for crude oil and gas imports.

During outstation visits, the number of vehicles in ministerial convoys should not exceed the prescribed limit, and the police commissioner or superintendent of police concerned will be responsible for ensuring compliance, an official statement on Wednesday said. The government will conduct a strict review of all vehicles allotted to different departments.

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