Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde plays good samaritan, aids injured on Nagpur-Amravati road amidst tragedy | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@CMOMAHARASHTRA Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets injured on Nagpur-Amravati road.

In a display of compassion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde halted his convoy on the Nagpur-Amravati road to assist an injured individual on Sunday. Shinde, known for previous acts of kindness, directed an ambulance from his convoy to transport the injured party to the hospital. This altruistic act follows Shinde's prior instances of assistance, including aiding the driver of a burning vehicle on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in September and arranging medical help for a patient in July whose ambulance had broken down on the Chunabhatti-Kurla highway.

In a contrasting turn of events, Chief Minister Shinde visited the site of a tragic explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur, where nine lives were lost.

"The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the accident site of Solar Explosive Company at Bazargaon near Nagpur and inspected the incident site. Nine workers have died in this morning's terrible explosion at this company. Taking cognisance of this incident, the Chief Minister has announced an aid of five lakh rupees to the families of the deceased in the morning," the Chief Minister Office posted on X.

The explosion occurred during the packing of explosives for coal blasting at a solar explosive company's factory in Nagpur on Sunday. Ashish Srivastava, Senior General Manager of Solar Industries India Limited, conveyed grief over the incident, pledging support and relief for the affected families. Investigations are underway, and Chief Minister Shinde has directed the company officials to implement necessary precautions to prevent future incidents.

Also read | Maharashtra: Nine killed in blast at explosives manufacturing company in Nagpur, Dy CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid