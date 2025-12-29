Maharashtra civic polls: No Sena-BJP alliance in Navi Mumbai; deadlock continues in Mira–Bhayandar The Mira–Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has a total of 90 seats. Shiv Sena is demanding 40 seats, while the BJP is reportedly willing to offer only 25.

Mumbai:

In a big jolt to the Mahayuti, sources suggest that there will be no alliance between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Leaders of both parties have instructed their candidates to file nomination applications independently.

Candidates from Shiv Sena and BJP will begin filing their nomination papers from today. As per sources, both parties will distribute AB forms to their candidates tonight.

Shiv Sena gives BJP 24-Hour ultimatum on alliance in Mira–Bhayandar Municipal Corporation

With less than 36 hours left for filing nominations, talks between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an alliance for the Mira–Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections have still not reached a concrete conclusion. No decision on the alliance could be taken despite a meeting involving senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday.

Following this, Shiv Sena had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the BJP, which will expire today at 2 pm. After this deadline, it is believed that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena may announce its own separate list of candidates.

The Mira–Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has a total of 90 seats. Shiv Sena is demanding 40 seats, while the BJP is reportedly willing to offer only 25.

Sarnaik stated clearly that if no clear and positive response is received from the BJP by Monday afternoon, Shiv Sena will be forced to take an independent decision.

He said that discussions regarding seat-sharing were held two days ago with Mira–Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta, but the talks failed to produce a respectable and acceptable solution.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16.