Maharashtra Civic Polls: NCP unity falters as Pawars bite the dust in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

Vote counting is underway across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, and early trends suggest that the Mahayuti alliance is heading towards victory in more than 22 civic bodies.

However, the electoral landscape this time has been unusually complex and confusing. In several municipal corporations, parties that are formally part of the same alliance failed to reach seat-sharing agreements and instead fielded candidates against one another. This led to a web of overlapping alliances, sub-alliances, “friendly” contests, and three- or four-cornered fights, making these civic elections far more unpredictable than usual.

Adding to the complexity, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together in several municipal bodies. Despite this show of unity, the coalition’s performance proved to be a major disappointment for party workers.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad—traditional NCP strongholds—the Sharad Pawar-led faction and the Ajit Pawar-led faction formed a coalition in an attempt to consolidate the party’s vote base. However, the strategy failed, with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious in both civic bodies.

When it comes to other civic bodies, the performance of the two parties has been disappointing. According to current trends, they have yet to open their account in several municipal corporations across Maharashtra. These include Mira Bhayandar, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Solapur.

Ward-wise performance of NCP factions

There are 2869 wards across 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra. Here’s the trend so far

NCP(Ajit Pawar)- leading in 123 wards

NCP(Sharad Pawar)- leading in 25 wards

MC-wise performance of NCP factions(leading/wins)

Civic Body and wards NCP(Sharad Pawar) seats NCP(Ajit Pawar) seats BMC (227) 0 0 Navi Mumbai (111) 0 0 Thane(131) 4 4 Nashik(122) 0 3 Pune(165) 3 6 Pimpri Chinchwad(128) 1 34 Panvel(78) 0 0 Vasai Virar(115) 0 0 Kalyan Dombivli(122) 1 0 Mira Bhayandar(95) 0 0 Ulhasnagar(78) 0 0 Bhiwandi Nizampur(90) 12 0 Sambhajinagar(115) 1 0 Nagpur(151) 0 0 Kolhapur(81) 0 4 Solapur(102) 0 0 Amravati(87) 0 5 Akola(80) 2 2 Chandrapur(66) 0 0 Parbhani(65) 0 11 Latur(70) 0 1 Malegaon(84) 0 0 Nanded Waghala(81) 0 0 Sangli Miraj Kupwad(78) 1 16 Jalgaon(75) 0 1 Ahilyanagar(68) 0 27 Dhule(74) 0 8 Jalna(65) 0 0 Ichalkaranji(65) 0 1

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election

The voting for civic polls in the state took place on January 15. As many as 39,000 polling stations were set up by the state Election Commission for voting across 2,869 seats.

The 29 municipal corporations where voting took place include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.