Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer warns of legal action over EVM tampering allegations

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, has warned strict legal action against those spreading false claims or insinuations regarding tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). His statement comes in the wake of Maharashtra Assembly election results after which Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have put allegations about EVM malpractices.

On Sunday, Chockalingam underlined that any attempts to sensationalise these matters will be dealt with severely as authorities intensify investigations into the issue. Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has filed an FIR against Syed Shuja, who is reportedly residing abroad and has sent letters to the relevant authorities to ensure the matter is pursued.

According to information, Delhi and Mumbai Police are actively probing and taking necessary steps to identify and arrest anyone within India who is in contact with such individuals or complicit in these malicious activities. Speaking about the development, the official emphasised that such actions are a serious offence, and no one involved will be spared.

NCP-SCP bids for ballot paper

Earlier, state NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Jayant Patil raised concerns about the EVMs use in the recent assembly elections, questioning the rise in voter turnout after 5 pm. He called for conducting the elections through ballot papers to restore public trust in the electoral process.

Patil said, "Even though our numbers are less, we will continue to raise questions. In the recent elections, voting increased in Maharashtra after 5 pm. This is a matter of concern. While the EVM is a simple calculator, it increases the vote count automatically at night. This is a critical issue that must be addressed. The Election Commission of India appears to be hiding something."

Seeking the return of ballot papers, he added, "Ballot papers must replace EVMs because they will also restore people's trust in the system. The voting percentage will decline if people do not trust the system."

Maharashtra election results

Notably, the MVA suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra elections, with Congress winning just 16 out of 288 assembly seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance gained thumping majority with 132 seats, while its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

