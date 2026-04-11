Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal's helicopter misses helipad, lands on nearby parking spot by accident | VIDEO

Pune:

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was involved in a near miss on Saturday after the helicopter he was travelling in accidently landed on a vehicle parking instead of its designated helipad in Pune.

Bhujbal arrived in the Pune district to attend an event in Khanwadi village, falling under the Parandar taluka when the incident occurred.

Both the minister and the chopper pilot were unharmed in the incident.

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However, upon arrival, the pilot spotted an open space within the parking area and assumed it to be the designated landing zone, proceeding to land the helicopter there.

A video shows the helicopter landing on a empty portion near to the helipad. The pilot reportedly missed the helipad due to dust blown by its rotors while landing.

Police later informed the pilot about the error, following which the helicopter was moved to the correct location.

Drone spotted near Mamata Banerjee's helicopter in Bengal

In a separate incident last week, three people were arrested after a drone was spotted flying near the helicopter of Mamata Banerjee in Malda district. The individuals were allegedly operating the drone to capture visuals of an election rally on Saturday, as Banerjee was preparing to board the chopper for her next stop, Gazole.

“Three persons were arrested in connection with a drone coming near the helicopter of the CM during take off on Saturday and they are being questioned. The matter is being treated seriously, given the security implications, and further investigation is underway,” the official added.

Police are examining whether the required permissions were obtained to fly the drone in the restricted area.

Some local leaders of the Trinamool Congress said the arrested individuals were part of the party candidate’s team.

One of those detained, Noor Akhtar, said, “The drone was flown to take shots for uploading on the TMC social media page.”