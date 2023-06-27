Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: Case registered against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader for assaulting BMC official | WATCH

Maharashtra: Mumbai's Vakola Police have registered a case against more than 15 people including Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former minister Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a BMC official. According to Mumbai police, four people have been arrested till now in connection with this matter. A video of the incident has gone viral, where, more than a dozen people can be seen in a room. After a few seconds, a group of people started thrashing an official.

"Mumbai's Vakola Police have registered a case against more than 15 people including Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former minister Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a BMC official. Police have arrested 4 people in the case," said Mumbai Police.

"Four people who have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a BMC official are identified as Sada Parab, Haji Alim, Uday Dalvi, and Santosh Kadam," Mumbai Police added.