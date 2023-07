Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Car falls on railway track from Borkhedi flyover in Nagpur

Maharashtra: A speeding car fell on the railway track from the Borkhedi flyover in Nagpur today at around 7.30 am. According to the Butibori police, at least 5 people travelling in the car were reported injured due to the accident. The injured have been admitted to a local private hospital for treatment, officials said.