Maharashtra Cabinet: Who will get what? BJP, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar likely to get THESE ministries

Mumbai: Amid the tussle over the choice of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, the top leaders of the Mahayuti will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that discussions over the government formation will take place in the national capital and then a final decision will be taken.

Amid these developments, sources told India TV that if Devendra Fadnavis becomes the CM, then Eknath Shinde can become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In that case, he can also have the Ministry of Urban Development or PWD.

In his party quota, Shinde was demanding major ministries like revenue, agriculture, health, rural development, industries, social justice, etc.

Also, in today's meeting in Delhi, they can demand the post of a cabinet and a minister of state.

Sources said whenever the Union Cabinet is expanded, Shrikant Shinde can be given a place in the Union Cabinet. Moreover, Eknath Shinde can make any other Shiv Sena leader a minister in the Centre.

If Eknath takes the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the heavyweight division for his party, it will help to strengthen the party in Maharashtra, sources added.

In Maharashtra, in the first months of 2025, there will be elections in dozen metropolitan cities like Mumbai, New Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Solapur and Kolhapur.

By staying in the Maharashtra government, Shine will have control over his party's ministers and MLAs. At the same time, he can give justice to powerful leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in fighting for the interests of his party and for his right to be in the government.

Apart from this. Shinde can do the work of providing proper funds to his MLAs while still in the government. His words will have a weight that other leaders cannot. Shiv Sena can control the government only with Shinde in the government, not without him.

Ajit Pawar might try his best to keep the Finance Ministry along with the Deputy Chief Minister. However, the BJP will do full bargaining regarding the finance department. The BJP also wants to keep an important department like finance which Ajit Pawar will not want to leave, sources added.

In the meeting, Ajit Pawar will emphasize that he has Shinde in the government. jor ministries like agriculture, food supply, FDA, women and child welfare, medical education remained with his party.

Today, Ekanth Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are in Delhi and will meet Amit Shah to discuss government formation and portfolio. The picture of who will have a share in the government can be clear by late night.