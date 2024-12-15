Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE: CM Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow ahead of oath in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies- Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE: The stage is set for the first Maharashtra cabinet expansion days after the Mahayuti government was formed after receiving a landmark victory in the state assembly elections. The list of leaders who will take oath today is prepared after a tussle for the key portfolios like home and finance ministries. Mahayuti constituents - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena engaged in marathon discussion over the distribution of the portfolios. For the second time after 1991, the swearing-in ceremony of ministers is being organized in Nagpur. Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan will administer the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan.