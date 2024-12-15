Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE: CM Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow ahead of oath in Nagpur
Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE: CM Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow ahead of oath in Nagpur

Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE: The BJP is expected to cede the Housing Ministry to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra following the likely cabinet expansion in the state, sources said, adding that the BJP will retain the home ministry.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Published : Dec 15, 2024 14:14 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 14:31 IST
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies- Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE: The stage is set for the first Maharashtra cabinet expansion days after the Mahayuti government was formed after receiving a landmark victory in the state assembly elections. The list of leaders who will take oath today is prepared after a tussle for the key portfolios like home and finance ministries. Mahayuti constituents - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena engaged in marathon discussion over the distribution of the portfolios. For the second time after 1991, the swearing-in ceremony of ministers is being organized in Nagpur. Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan will administer the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan.

Live updates :Maharashtra cabinet expansion

  • Dec 15, 2024 2:24 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    These NCP MLAs received calls for ministerial posts

    These NCP MLAs received calls for ministerial posts: 

    • Aditi Tatkare
    • Babasaheb Patil
    • Hasan Mushrif
    • Dattatreya Bharne
    • Makarand Patil
    • Narhari Jhirwal
    • Dhananjay Munde
  • Dec 15, 2024 2:23 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Shiv Sena's leaders receive call

    These Shiv Sena's leaders receive call for the oath- 

    • Uday Samant
    • Pratap Sarnaik
    • Shambhuraj Desai
    • Ashish Jaiswal
    • Ashish Jaiswal
    • Bharat Gogavale
    • Prakash Abitkar
    • Gulabrao Patil
    • Gulabrao Patil
    • Sanjay Rathod
    • Sanjay Shirsat
  • Dec 15, 2024 2:23 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    19 BJP leaders receive calls for oath

    According to the sources, 19 BJP leaders have receive calls for the oath as minister in the Mahayuti government. Here are the names -

    • Chandrashekhar Bawankule
    • Nitesh Rane
    • Shivendraraje Bhosale
    • Chandrakant Patil
    • Pankaj Bhoyar
    • Mangal Prabhat Lodha
    • Girish Mahajan
    • Jaikumar Rawal
    • Pankaja Munde
    • Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
    • Ganesh Naik
    • Meghna Bordikar
    • Madhuri Misal
    • Atul Save
    • Ashok Uike
    • Jaikumar More
    • Sanjay Savkare
    • 19. Ashish Shelar
  • Dec 15, 2024 2:21 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Shiv Sena is likely to get Housing Ministry

    The BJP is expected to cede the Housing Ministry to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra following the likely cabinet expansion in the state, the sources said.

  • Dec 15, 2024 2:19 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Stage is set for the first Maharashtra cabinet expansion

    The stage is set for the first Maharashtra cabinet expansion amid a tussle over portfolio allocation among Mahayuti constituents - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena. 

