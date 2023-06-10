Maharashtra: Bulldozer razes illegal memorial of Tipu Sultan, security stepped up

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra

Maharashtra: An illegal memorial of Tipu Sultan in Maharashtra's Dhule City has been demolished by the administration. On behalf of the local Hindu organisations, the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had complained that Farooq Anwar Shah, the local MLA of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had illegally built a memorial to Tipu Sultan in the middle of the road in Dhule Chowk. Following this complaint, a bulldozer razed the memorial that was built at the intersection of 100 feet road Vadjai Road

Security stepped up in the city

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had written a letter to the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, demanding the demolition of this memorial. Along with this, a letter was also written to the SP and the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Dhule. After the complaint, the officials had given instructions to take action. Security has been tightened in the city following the demolition.

The Municipal Corporation has constructed a 100 feet road from D Mart to Bypass Highway and Tipu Sultan's memorial was built in the middle of the same road. BJYM had also demanded action against MLA Farooq Shah in the letter.

According to reports, a temple in Dhule was vandalized a few days ago, after which the people of the city turned upset. After the demolition of the memorial, the security has been beefed up to avoid any mishappenings.

What did the police say?

District Collector Jalaj Sharma said that the construction of the memorial built at the crossroads in the city was removed by the contractor himself on Friday morning. He also asserted that MLA Farooq Shah has played an important role in resolving this dispute.

At the same time, Superintendent of Police Sanjay Barkund said that the contractor who built the memorial of Tipu Sultan himself removed it. A protest erupted because permission was not given according to the rules regarding the construction of Tipu Sultan's memorial. The SP has appealed to the public not to believe in rumors and maintain peace.

ALSO READ | 'I am taking Tipu Sultan's name, let me see what...'- Owaisi targets PM Modi on Kateel's remark

ALSO READ | 'Will cut your tongue': Karnataka BJP MLA gets threat over remarks against Tipu Sultan