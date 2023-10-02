Maharashtra: Buffalo swallows gold mangalsutra worth Rs 1.5 lakh, here's how it was retrieved | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Buffalo swallows gold mangalsutra in Maharashtra

A strange news has come to light from Maharashtra's Washim district wherein a buffalo accidentally ate a mangalsutra. The incident was reported from Sarsi village of the district. Following this, a veterinary doctor performed surgery and removed the gold mangalsutra worth Rs Rs 1.5 lakh.

The wife of a farmer, named Ramhari of the village, had kept her mangalsutra in a plate containing soybean and peanut peels while going to take a bath. Later, the Mangalsutra got hidden among the peels. After taking the bath, the farmer's wife placed the plate with the peels in front of the buffalo to eat and started doing household chores. Around two hours later, the woman realised that she did not have the mangalsutra around her neck.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

When the woman started looking for the mangalsutra, she remembered that she had kept it in the plate. She immediately ran towards the buffalo only to find out that it had eaten the peel and the plate was empty. Knowing this, the farmer dialled the veterinary doctor Balasaheb Kaundane and told him the story.

Farmer Ramhari reached the animal husbandry office with his buffalo. The doctor inspected the buffalo's stomach with a metal detector and found out that there was something in its stomach. The buffalo's stomach was operated on the next day.

Dr Kaundane said that the surgery of 65 stitches lasted for two and a half hours and the gold mangalsutra was finally removed from the animal's stomach. Later, the doctor also urged all the cattle owners to exercise some caution while feeding fodder or anything else to animals.

