Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler explosion at steel factory in Jalna

Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler explosion at steel factory in Jalna

Maharashtra news: The police official said that the explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers.

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler explosion at steel factory in Jalna.

Maharashtra news: As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in MIDC area in Jalna city of Maharashtra today (August 24), police said. The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

