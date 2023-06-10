Maharashtra: Not all is well in BJP-Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp? CM's son makes big claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

Maharashtra: Not all is well in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp in Maharashtra? Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant's latest claims say so. The Shiv Sena MP hit out at the BJP leaders in the state's Dombivil unit and said there are some leaders who are trying to create obstacles for the BJP-Shinde faction for their "selfish politics." This comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the Shiv Sena will be contesting all future elections together with the BJP.

Shrikant Shinde said, "Some leaders from Dombivli are trying to create obstacles for the alliance (BJP-Shinde faction) for their selfish politics. I have no desire for any post. I will back whichever candidate the senior leadership of the alliance decides".

"If someone opposes the work we are doing in this direction, if someone is angry and if there is any disturbance in the alliance, then I am ready to resign from my post," CM Shinde's son said.

Reports suggest that all the misunderstanding started after a case against local BJP leader Nandu Mhatre in Kalyan Dombivali was registered which has angered his party workers in the area. The BJP leaders were demanding action against Shekhar Bagde, the police officer of Manpada police station who registered the case. Following this, the BJP workers said that they will not cooperate with the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde and Fadnavis went to Delhi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with Shah. Soon after the meeting CM tweeted, “During the meeting, it was decided that all future elections (including the Lok Sabha, Assembly and civic bodies) will be contested jointly by the Shiv Sena and BJP. We will contest and win the elections with majority.”