Maharashtra Cabinet approves decision to ban casinos, online gambling

The Maharashtra government has approved its cabinet decision to ban casinos and online gambling across the state. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In last year's monsoon session, a bill was planned to be presented to legalise casinos and online gambling. Several operators have sought permission to operate casinos in the coastal region of the state on the backdrop of Goa.

However, Deputy CM and HM Devendra Fadnavis has been constantly arguing against the idea of legalisation of casinos in state under the Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Taxation) Act 1976.

In addition to this, the state government will provide ration (grocery) for Rs 100 on the occasion of Gauri Ganapati and Diwali festival. The items which will include are -- One kilogram of each chana dal, sugar, cooking oil and semolina (ravaa). The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting.

