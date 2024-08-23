Maharashtra Bandh: What is open and what's closed on August 24? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Women passengers wait for transport vehicles amid Bandh's call.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a 'Maharashtra Bandh' on August 24 to protest the alleged sexual assault of two young girls at a school in Badlapur, Thane district. The decision was made during a meeting on Wednesday, which also addressed seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections.

Supporters of the Bandh

The bandh is supported by the MVA allies, including Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut emphasized that the people of Maharashtra are upset, and FIRs have been filed against protesters. "On August 24, the MVA will call for a Maharashtra Bandh in response to the Badlapur incident," he said. NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad criticized the government as "unconstitutional," adding that the bandh is necessary due to the rise in criminal activities. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat echoed these sentiments, highlighting the seriousness of the Badlapur incident as the reason for the bandh.

Impact of Maharashtra Bandh on August 24

Schools and colleges: The government has not issued any notification about closures, so schools and colleges are expected to operate as usual. However, institutions typically closed on Saturdays will remain shut.

Public transport: Despite the call for a bandh, buses and metros are expected to run as usual since the Maharashtra government has not supported the bandh.

Banks: Banks will be closed nationwide on August 24 as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, a standard practice according to RBI rules.

Background: Badlapur sexual abuse case

The incident in Badlapur has sparked widespread outrage. On August 17, police arrested an attendant for allegedly abusing two minor girls. A large protest erupted at Badlapur Railway Station, where demonstrators clashed with the police. The Maharashtra Police responded by arresting over 40 individuals and filing FIRs against 300 people for stone-pelting, disrupting train services, and involvement in the lathi charge on Tuesday.

The bandh aims to voice the public's anger and demand justice for the victims of the Badlapur incident.

Also read | Badlapur minors' alleged sexual assault case: FIR registered against school authorities